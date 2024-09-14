Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $769.36

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 769.36 ($10.06) and traded as high as GBX 832.50 ($10.89). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 814 ($10.64), with a volume of 492,270 shares.

INCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.38) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Inchcape from GBX 1,040 ($13.60) to GBX 1,120 ($14.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.14, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 827.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 771.50. The firm has a market cap of £3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,228.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,373.13%.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services, as well as product planning, logistics, brand and marketing, channel management, and retail services.

