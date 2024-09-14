Inchcape (LON:INCH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $769.36

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 769.36 ($10.06) and traded as high as GBX 832.50 ($10.89). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 814 ($10.64), with a volume of 492,270 shares.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
INCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.38) price target on shares of Inchcape in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Inchcape from GBX 1,040 ($13.60) to GBX 1,120 ($14.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Inchcape
Inchcape Stock Up 0.7 %
Inchcape Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Inchcape’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,373.13%.
About Inchcape
Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services, as well as product planning, logistics, brand and marketing, channel management, and retail services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Inchcape
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.