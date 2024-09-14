Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $250.22.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $251.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.54 and its 200-day moving average is $248.50. Illinois Tool Works has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $74.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

