iLearningEngines’ (AILE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

iLearningEngines Stock Down 11.3 %

iLearningEngines stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.27. iLearningEngines has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Get iLearningEngines alerts:

iLearningEngines (NASDAQ:AILE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $135.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that iLearningEngines will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iLearningEngines

iLearningEngines Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iLearningEngines during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iLearningEngines during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iLearningEngines during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in iLearningEngines during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iLearningEngines during the 2nd quarter valued at $775,000. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iLearningEngines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iLearningEngines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.