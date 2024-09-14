Ignition (FBTC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $23.95 Million

Ignition (FBTC) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Ignition token can now be bought for $60,013.86 or 1.00305469 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $23.95 million and approximately $89,094.42 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ignition Profile

Ignition’s launch date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 1,169 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official. Ignition’s official website is fbtc.com.

Ignition Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 1,169.29744743. The last known price of Ignition is 60,106.28165393 USD and is up 3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $93,883.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

