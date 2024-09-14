IFG Group (LON:IFP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $193.00

IFG Group plc (LON:IFP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 193 ($2.52) and traded as low as GBX 193 ($2.52). IFG Group shares last traded at GBX 193 ($2.52), with a volume of 270,874 shares traded.
IFG Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 193 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 193. The stock has a market cap of £203.43 million and a PE ratio of -214.44.
IFG Group Company Profile
IFG Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the intermediation and administration of financial service products primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Platform and Independent Wealth Management. The company offers platform services in retirement and wealth planning markets, including individual savings accounts and general investment accounts, as well as self-invested personal pension products; pension administration services; and independent financial advisory services to private clients and organizations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IFG Group
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for IFG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IFG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.