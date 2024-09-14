IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Director Todd M. Cleveland Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,535,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,071,714.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IES Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IESC opened at $161.11 on Friday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.75 and a 52 week high of $196.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.76 and its 200-day moving average is $142.34.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IESC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IES by 258.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IES by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IES in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IES in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of IES by 252.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

