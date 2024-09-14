IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Raised by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $500.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $481.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.73. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

