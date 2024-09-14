ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ICLR. TD Cowen boosted their price target on ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $368.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $351.67.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ICON Public

ICON Public Price Performance

ICON Public stock opened at $300.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $221.20 and a 52 week high of $347.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 119,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,531,000 after buying an additional 19,546 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in ICON Public by 15.9% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,163 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in ICON Public by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 155,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in ICON Public by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 695,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 1st quarter worth about $1,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.