Hummingbird Resources (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Trading 43% Higher

Shares of Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report) traded up 43% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 80,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 56,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Hummingbird Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

