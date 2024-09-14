Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Lowered to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.34.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$9.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.82. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$5.46 and a 52 week high of C$14.33.

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

