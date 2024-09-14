Horizon Technology Finance Co. (HRZN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on October 16th

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 99.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.8%.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 545,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,468. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.66 million, a PE ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a positive return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

HRZN has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Horizon Technology Finance

About Horizon Technology Finance

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.