Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $897.64

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 897.64 ($11.74) and traded as high as GBX 898 ($11.74). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 887 ($11.60), with a volume of 493,263 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.08) to GBX 1,050 ($13.73) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,105 ($14.45) target price on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

The stock has a market cap of £799.23 million, a PE ratio of 2,207.50, a P/E/G ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 927.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 898.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 9.60 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,000.00%.

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.

