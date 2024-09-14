Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 165,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 644,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Hesai Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $506.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hesai Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hesai Group by 34.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth $590,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in Hesai Group in the fourth quarter valued at $774,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

