Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) rose 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 165,709 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 644,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.
Hesai Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $506.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hesai Group
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hesai Group
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Hesai Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hesai Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.