Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV) Shares Up 0.8%

Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.87 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 16.87 ($0.22). 66,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 355,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.73 ($0.22).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 30.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.39. The stock has a market cap of £30.72 million, a PE ratio of -421.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

