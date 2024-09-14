Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Trading 0.2% Higher

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.44 and last traded at C$6.35. 965,910 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 652,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins upped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.54.

Headwater Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.28. The firm has a market cap of C$1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$164.28 million during the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 38.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.6342593 EPS for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Headwater Exploration’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Chandra Henry sold 19,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total transaction of C$136,070.79. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

