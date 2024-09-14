Head to Head Comparison: Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) and Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE)

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF – Get Free Report) and Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.7% of Telenet Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Charge Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telenet Group and Charge Enterprises”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telenet Group N/A N/A N/A $0.29 49.94 Charge Enterprises $641.37 million 0.17 -$30.35 million ($0.20) -2.50

Analyst Recommendations

Telenet Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Charge Enterprises. Charge Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telenet Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Telenet Group and Charge Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telenet Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Charge Enterprises 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Telenet Group and Charge Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telenet Group N/A N/A N/A Charge Enterprises -5.76% -136.79% -20.11%

Summary

Telenet Group beats Charge Enterprises on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV provides video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services, fixed-line, and mobile telephony services; voice, data, and Internet product and services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as cloud, hosting, and security solutions. It also sells mobile handsets and set-top boxes; and provides advertising and production services, as well as product activation and installation services. The company serves small and medium enterprises, larger corporations, public, healthcare and educational institutions, and carrier customers that include international voice, data, and internet service providers. Telenet Group Holding NV was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. Telenet Group Holding NV is a subsidiary of Liberty Global plc.

About Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises Inc. operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Telecommunications. The Infrastructure segment offers broadband and wireless, electrical contracting, electric vehicle charging, and fleet services. The Telecommunications segment provides internet-protocol-based and time-division multiplexing access for transport of long-distance voice and data minutes; domestic switching and related peripheral equipment services, and carrier-grade routers and switches for internet and circuit-based services, as well as connection of voice calls and data services. The company was formerly known as TransWorld Holdings Inc and changed its name to Charge Enterprises, Inc. in January 2021. Charge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in New York, New York. On March 7, 2024, Charge Enterprises, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

