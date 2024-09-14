Head to Head Comparison: BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) and Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

BioAtla has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genocea Biosciences has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioAtla and Genocea Biosciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioAtla $250,000.00 349.98 -$123.46 million ($2.49) -0.73 Genocea Biosciences $1.91 million 0.00 -$33.20 million ($0.61) N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Genocea Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than BioAtla. BioAtla is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genocea Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

77.2% of BioAtla shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of BioAtla shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Genocea Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BioAtla and Genocea Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioAtla N/A -169.69% -97.52% Genocea Biosciences N/A -182.88% -62.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BioAtla and Genocea Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioAtla 0 0 3 0 3.00 Genocea Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioAtla currently has a consensus price target of $8.67, suggesting a potential upside of 378.82%.

Summary

Genocea Biosciences beats BioAtla on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. It is also developing Evalstotug (BA3071), a CAB anti-cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated antigen 4 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating melanoma, carcinomas, and NSCLC; and BA3182, a bispecific candidate that is in Phase 1 study for the treatment of adenocarcinomas, as well as BA3361, which is in preclinical studies for treating multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor. Its products include GEN-011, an adoptive T cell therapy, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; and GEN-009, a neoantigen vaccine candidate, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials that delivers adjuvanted synthetic long peptides spanning ATLAS-identified anti-tumor neoantigens. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. On July 5, 2022, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Massachusetts.

