HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITRM opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.26. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.22. Analysts anticipate that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.