HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 6,728 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.38% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,906,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,038,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,689,000 after buying an additional 18,771 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 819,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,648,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,590,000. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 303,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RLY opened at $27.90 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The company has a market cap of $556.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.90.

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

