HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 276 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.89.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.1 %

NXPI stock opened at $229.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $252.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.90. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

