HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,282 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,634,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,785,000 after acquiring an additional 49,241 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,266,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,129,000 after buying an additional 91,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,168,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,567,000 after buying an additional 123,628 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,498,000 after buying an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 828,944 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN opened at $164.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $162.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.37. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $174.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

