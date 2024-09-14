HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,266 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEL. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 21.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 65.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 673,624 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,628,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL opened at $67.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $213.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.57. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $60.34 and a 12-month high of $74.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

