HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 730 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,485,000 after buying an additional 3,151,584 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,536 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,300.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,857,000 after purchasing an additional 823,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,456.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 658,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,597,000 after purchasing an additional 633,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $86.96 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $614.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

