HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 156 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,687 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,792,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,696,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,220 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7,976.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 577,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,251,000 after buying an additional 570,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8,500.1% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,699,000 after buying an additional 487,140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $101.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $105.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

