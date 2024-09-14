HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 6,783.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $73,109,359.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

Service Co. International stock opened at $79.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.59 and its 200 day moving average is $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $80.37.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

