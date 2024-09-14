HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Progressive by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in Progressive by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $255.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.34 and a fifty-two week high of $256.74.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $10,937,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,475,967. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,808,963.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $10,937,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,475,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,354 shares of company stock valued at $33,502,680 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on PGR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.