HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of Carter’s worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the 1st quarter worth about $45,011,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $31,193,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 67.3% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 461,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,580,000 after buying an additional 185,458 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,897,000 after buying an additional 173,855 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 29.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 757,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,918,000 after acquiring an additional 170,960 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Price Performance

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $71.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.45. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $88.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $564.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.79 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Carter’s from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carter’s from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.17.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

