Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 577,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the previous session’s volume of 218,716 shares.The stock last traded at $29.95 and had previously closed at $29.70.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RODM. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,908,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,713,000 after acquiring an additional 31,326 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 843,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,296,000 after purchasing an additional 63,198 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 756.1% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 684,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,170,000 after purchasing an additional 604,678 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 656,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,132,000 after purchasing an additional 215,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter valued at $14,576,000.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

