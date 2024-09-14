Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.37

Hammerson Plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.35. Hammerson shares last traded at $0.35, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Hammerson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35.

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

