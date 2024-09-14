Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $37.00 target price on the oilfield services company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $44.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Halliburton to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.47.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.05. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,879 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,924 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,827 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 26,127 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

