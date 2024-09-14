H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.13

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.13 and traded as low as $2.96. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 17,317 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HNNMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.43.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, and children worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, activewear, jeans, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

