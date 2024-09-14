Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Raises Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies makes up 1.6% of Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 76.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6,300.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSNC. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $74.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $75.10. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.23.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Insider Activity at SS&C Technologies

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $30,143,454.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,359.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram sold 48,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total value of $3,434,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,172.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $30,143,454.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,215,359.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 468,190 shares of company stock valued at $34,031,675. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

