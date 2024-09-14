Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth approximately $6,747,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Solventum Price Performance

NYSE:SOLV opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72. Solventum Co. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $96.05.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Solventum Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

