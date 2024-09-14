Guardian Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH opened at $79.33 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.48.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

