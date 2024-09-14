Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 96 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 0.5% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,319,446.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ecolab

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $250.54 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $253.54. The company has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.