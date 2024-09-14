Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,603.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,667,443.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 974,715 shares of company stock valued at $579,704,927. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $307.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $73.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

