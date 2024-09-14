Grin Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 18% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.94 million and $103,695.20 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,294.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.33 or 0.00552833 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00009503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.21 or 0.00108158 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.52 or 0.00281162 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00031119 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00033948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00080629 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

