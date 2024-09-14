GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on GreenPower Motor from $3.00 to $1.65 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

Shares of GP stock opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.38. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 128.08% and a negative net margin of 84.74%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GreenPower Motor

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GreenPower Motor stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,589 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.72% of GreenPower Motor worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

