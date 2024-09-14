Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:GWLLY remained flat at $14.14 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Europe, ASEAN countries, Latin America, the Middle East, Australia, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, multi-purpose vehicles, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

