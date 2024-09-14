Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Great Wall Motor Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GWLLY remained flat at $14.14 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547. Great Wall Motor has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $18.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21.
About Great Wall Motor
