Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Upgraded to Strong Sell by BNP Paribas

Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Great Portland Estates Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GPEAF opened at $5.14 on Thursday. Great Portland Estates has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14.
Great Portland Estates Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Great Portland Estates
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.