Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the August 15th total of 30,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Elm Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEG. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Great Elm Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,388,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,021,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC raised its holdings in Great Elm Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 476,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 116,685 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Great Elm Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 12,265 shares during the period. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Elm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 75,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,640. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. Great Elm Group has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 15.26, a quick ratio of 15.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.42). Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

