Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of GECCO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $25.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.58.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3713 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

