Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR) Trading Up 80%

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (CVE:GR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 80% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 432,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 560% from the average session volume of 65,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$4.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.52.

About Great Atlantic Resources

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, tungsten, antimony, copper, nickel, cobalt, vanadium, and other precious and base metals. The company holds interest in the Golden Promise project located in central Newfoundland.

