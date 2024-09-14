Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.30

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.30 and traded as low as C$7.85. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$7.92, with a volume of 30,055 shares trading hands.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$252.25 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.61, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.28.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$121.04 million during the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 3.4785992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

