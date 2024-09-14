Graham Holdings Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.72 (NYSE:GHC)

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 1.72 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

Graham has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Graham has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

GHC opened at $769.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $755.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $737.57. Graham has a 12 month low of $563.39 and a 12 month high of $822.18.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $12.70 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 2.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

