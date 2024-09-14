Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) Shares Up 6.6%

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $3.37. 11,618,322 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,764% from the average session volume of 405,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

Gorilla Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75.

Get Gorilla Technology Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorilla Technology Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gorilla Technology Group stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 173,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Gorilla Technology Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gorilla Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorilla Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.