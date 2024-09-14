GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of GoPro from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

GoPro Stock Performance

GoPro stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $206.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. GoPro had a negative net margin of 42.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GoPro will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GoPro

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in GoPro by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the second quarter worth $32,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the second quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 316.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 24,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 18,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

