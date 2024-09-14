Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE) Trading Up 1.3%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.72 and last traded at $44.72. Approximately 57 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $44.17.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $117.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:GSEE – Free Report) by 303.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,361,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,776,387 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 337.41% of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $99,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GSEE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSEE was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

