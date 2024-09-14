GMX Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. One GMX token can now be bought for $24.09 or 0.00040349 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GMX has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. GMX has a market capitalization of $233.12 million and approximately $11.90 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GMX Profile

GMX’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,676,251 tokens. GMX’s official message board is gmxio.substack.com. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that enables low swap fees and zero price impact trades. It operates with a multi-asset pool that generates liquidity provider fees from market making, swap fees, and leverage trading. The platform leverages Chainlink Oracles and aggregates prices from leading volume exchanges to support dynamic pricing.While GMX hasn’t provided clear information about its founders, the platform utilizes the GMX token within its ecosystem. The GMX token offers various functionalities, including rewards, staking, vesting, and multiplier points. Users can earn rewards, stake tokens for benefits, convert Escrowed GMX to GMX through vesting, and use Multiplier Points to enhance ETH/AVAX APRs. The token plays a vital role in facilitating activities and providing incentives within the GMX ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

