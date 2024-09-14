Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Position Reduced by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,702 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 80.1% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 3,058,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,501 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 424.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,157,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,737,000 after purchasing an additional 937,265 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,127,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,954,000 after purchasing an additional 815,034 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 274.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,098,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,408,000 after purchasing an additional 804,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,917.9% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 590,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 561,298 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.91 and a 52-week high of $18.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.93%. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

